RANTOUL — Judith “Judy” E. Lieb, 81, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, Rantoul, with Father Joel Phelps of St. Malachy Parish officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Judy E. Lieb was born March 3, 1941, in Bloomington to Michael B. Lund and Ina J. (née Leonard) Lund. She married Dale F. Lieb on Sept. 3, 1960, in Gibson City. He survives.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, mother and infant twin sister, Margaret Mary, who passed away at birth.
In addition to her husband, Dale, she is also survived by her daughter, Teresa Kreps (Greg); a brother, Mike Lund (Donna Kayman); two sisters, Kay Lund Skonieczny (Bruce Roy) and Mary Lund Kindrick; three granddaughters, Delila Witwiski (Josh), Shannon Kreps and Devon Kreps; one great-granddaughter, Cater Witwiski; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She went to school in Gibson City, graduating in 1959. She worked as a building service worker for the University of Illinois for 14 years, retiring in January 2011. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Memorials may be given to St. Malachy Catholic School, the Development Fund, Rantoul; or an organization of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care she received.