CHAMPAIGN — Judith Elaine “Williams” Lyles, 79, of Champaign, formerly of Mattoon, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at home.
A funeral service in her honor will take place at noon Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938; the Rev. TJ Jackson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary, please visit mitchell-jerdan.com or facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.