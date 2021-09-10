CHAMPAIGN — Judith Ann Olson, 78, of Champaign passed away Saturday (Sept. 4, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The Catholic wake service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Mount Hope Mausoleum, Champaign.
Judy was born on July 11, 1943, in Burnham City Hospital, to Clarence and Etta Fonell (Johnston) Berger.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Cynthia Jane.
Survivors include her children, Carol (Steven) Kamradt and Shirley Olson, both of Champaign; and grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Kamradt of Bloomington, Justin (Chelsie) Kamradt of Paxton, Katherine Apperson of Carol Stream and Emily Apperson of Champaign.
Judy has three great-grandchildren, Analise and Zeke Kamradt of Bloomington and Charlotte Kamradt of Paxton.
She is also survived by her brother, Gary (Lora) Berger of Fox River Grove; sister, Angela (Michael Reno) Berger of Chicago; two nephews; and a niece.
Judy attended Holy Cross School, graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1961, and earned an associate degree from Parkland College in 2001. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Frey Tire Company from 1972 to 1985, as a retail clerk at Kmart from 1983 to 1986 and as a program administrative assistant at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois from 1985 to 2014.
During her retirement, Judy enjoyed participating in Central High School Class of 1961 luncheons, activities of the Champaign County History Museum and flower gardening. However, her greatest love was her family. She carried on the loving traditions of her mother and grandmother and made sure everyone close to her knew how much they were loved. She will be forever missed.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, because, as Judy said, “no baby should ever have cancer.” Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.