CHAMPAIGN — Judith H. Plotner, 83, of Champaign passed away at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a private family graveside service at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Judith was born May 8, 1938, in Champaign, a daughter of Wibert C. and Helen (Odebrect) Plotner. Survivors include a sister, Joan Jones of Champaign; niece, Donna Boulos; two nephews, Brent Plotner and Paul Plotner; and a sister-in-law, Linda Plotner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Plotner; a nephew, David Jones; and a niece, Michelle Plotner.
Judith worked as a bookkeeper for Northern Illinois Water Company for over 40 years and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Philo.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Philo. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.