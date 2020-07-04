HOMER — Judith Evelyn Rhoton was born Jan. 4, 1945, at Jarman Hospital, Tuscola, the daughter of Loyd Elisha and Thelma Zillah Lawless Skinner of Broadlands. Judy married James Rhoton on March 4, 1966, in Broadlands, and lived in Homer for the rest of her life.
Judy is survived by her husband and two children, a daughter, Melissa Sue (Ray) Bear of Homer, and a son, James Michael (Amber) Rhoton of Ogden; two grandchildren, Regina Bear (Ben) Fryer of Mahomet and Ainsley Rhoton of Ogden; two stepgrandchildren, Ethan and Abbey Mizer of Ogden; and one great-granddaughter, Faith Renea Fryer.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Martin Skinner of Broadlands.
Judy enjoyed being with her family on special holidays and Mother’s Day. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and feeding and watching the birds in her backyard.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Kathy Murphy officiating. There will be a private funeral to follow, then a public graveside service at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at GAR Cemetery, Homer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.