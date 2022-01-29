DANVILLE — Judith A. “Judy” Stark, 78, of Danville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
She was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Danville, the daughter of Joseph E. and Della (Cox) Kees, both of whom preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Jesse Stark on June 10, 1962; he will dearly miss her.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse; three children, Sherri (Gene) Grubbs of Tilton, Bill Stark of Hoopeston and Kim (Raymond) Geralds of Westville; three grandchildren, Katy, Ryne and William; two brothers, Joe M. Kees and John (Luann) Kees; several nieces and nephews; her special friend, Sue O’Neil; and her special hairdresser, Jama Cox.
Judy was an active member of Grace Community Church in Tilton and loved to watch Second Church of Christ in Danville. She enjoyed magazines, crossword puzzles and taking walks with her husband, Jesse, and their dog, Truman, through the woods.
The most important thing in life was taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Pastor Jeremy McLaughlin officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Grace Community Church or Second Church of Christ.
Please join the family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.