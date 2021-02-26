TOLONO — Judith Lea Studer (née Wrather), 80, of Tolono passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Feb. 24, 2021).
Born Aug. 8, 1940, to Claude and Dorothy (née Todd) Wrather, Judi graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
She married Leo Studer on July 2, 1967, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2020. Judi worked for Unity School District for many years. Throughout her lifetime, she devoted much time and talent to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville, serving as a longtime Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school instructor, and in many other capacities. Judi enjoyed assisting with the children’s Christmas church program each year, as well as taking part in Bible study and other fellowship groups.
Judi was blessed with much energy and a willingness to help and be a part of things. In addition to her many church activities, she was very active in other community service groups throughout Champaign County. She also enjoyed church-related trips and weekend trips with friends.
She is survived by her son, Kent (Anne), and their sons, Jacob and Anthony of Savoy; sister, Sharon (Gary) Peterson of Mahomet; brother, Alan (Betty) Wrather of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Michele; and brothers, Ronald Wrather and Gary Wrather.
Judi will be missed by family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by making a donation to the charity of your choice.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2498 CR 2100 East, Flatville. The Rev. James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono. Family will not be present.
Other condolences may be made to freesefh.com.