URBANA — Judson Robert Cole, 70, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at home in Urbana.
Judson was born Jan. 15, 1951, in Champaign, to Richard G. “Dick” Cole and Ida L. (Maurer) Cole. He attended Champaign schools and graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1969.
In his youth, Judson enjoyed drawing, painting and music, briefly playing drums with a local band from his junior high school. He later moved to California, where he resided for many years, earning his certification as an HVAC technician. He worked as a process server, for the local telephone company, and the Hyatt hotel in San Francisco. He relocated to the Champaign-Urbana area in the 1990s, where he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Ida Cole.
Surviving are his two sons, Trevor (Gennifer) of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Brendan of Caliifornia; a brother, Jeffrey (Nancy) of Fairview, N.C.; a sister, Jennifer Buerkett of Champaign; and a niece, Karlee Buerkett of Champaign.
Arrangements are being handled by Owens Funeral Home, Champaign. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice or to Habitat for Humanity in Judson’s name.