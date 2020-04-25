CHAMPAIGN — Judy Akbar, born Judy Roundtree, passed away at the age of 68 in her home on Friday night, April 17, 2020.
She was brought into the world on Dec. 28, 1951, in Brookhaven, Miss., to Gussie Eloise and Charlie Roundtree. She was the last to be born in a family of five, but was nurtured among 10 others whom her mother also raised.
Judy and her mother, now Gussie McNair, migrated to Champaign after graduating at 16 years of age from Alexander High School in Brookhaven. At the age of 21, she was first married, which resulted in the birth of Dr. Terence Fitzgerald.
After divorce, God brought her to her true partner and love, Abdullah Akbar, and his son Johennes. Together Judy and Abdullah brought Kayna Akbar into the world. As a mother, she sacrificed, loved and did her best to follow the will of God.
Throughout her life, her professional work revolved around children in need. This is illustrated from her work at a juvenile detention center in Kansas to working at Catholic Social Services in Champaign-Urbana. Before retiring, she not only was a foster parent, she ran her own day care. Her love and dedication for venerable children are incontestable.
In death, she will not only be greatly missed, but also forever loved and respected by her grandchildren, Rijaal Akbar, Amair Akbar, Tarqi Akbar, Logan Fitzgerald and Bowie Fitzgerald.
Judy is mourned and missed by anyone who truly was blessed by her smile, kind and strong words, and irrefutable helping hand. Her presence was a blessing to many.
Finally, during the end, she wanted to thank Lannett Akers (adopted daughter), Willie Faye Harris (sister), Faith Fitzgerald, Chris Todd, Sue Sharp, Dr. Jennifer Mueller and Sharon Clark for their assistance and love during her times of need.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a formal memorial will be held at a later date this summer.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.