TOLONO — Judy P. Arbuckle, 81, of Tolono passed away at 12:22 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Judy was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Juanita (Marquiss) Beebe.
Judy is survived by her sons, Dan Pruitt (Tawnya) of Jamestown, Ohio, and Kevin Pruitt of Champaign; her daughter, Michelle Pruitt Brown of Champaign; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jack Beebe of Ivesdale, Mike Beebe of Tyler, Texas, and Gene Beebe of Champaign; and her sister, Janet Harborough of South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Danny.
Judy retired from Vesuvius as Document Control Manager. She loved karaoke and going to sing at the senior center.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.