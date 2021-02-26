RANTOUL — Judy Marie (Calentine/Martin) Combs passed away Wednesday (Feb. 24, 2021) at Eagle's View Supportive Living and Memory Care, Rantoul, with her family by her side.
Judy was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Mattoon, to Raymond and Mary Calentine. She married David Martin, and they had one daughter, Kathy. Judy later married Maurice Combs. He survives.
Also surviving are her brother, William (Cynthia) Calentine; daughter, Kathy (Steve) Wood; grandchildren, Ashley (Aiden) Tierney, Jeremy Wood and Josh Wood; and a great-granddaughter, Mattalyn Tierney.
Judy also had a family full of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy attended Central High School. She was a long-term employee at Kmart in Champaign. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing dominoes and bingo, dancing to Beach Boys and Elvis music, and spending time with her family. She was always up for a road trip, a fun outdoor festival, or attending parties with her family members. She was loving, generous and kind. Judy will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at Savoy United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. Pastor Marc Brown will officiate.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.