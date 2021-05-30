CHAMPAIGN — Family and friends of Judy Feldman, who died March 15, 2021, will gather to remember and honor her from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 66 Greencroft Drive, Champaign.
Judith (Judy) Steigmann Feldman was born March 20, 1938. Raised on Chicago’s West Side, she graduated from Marshall High School in 1955. She received her BS in home economics from the University of Wisconsin in 1959 and a master's of education from Loyola (Chicago) in 1962.
Though she knew about the dreamy basketball player Victor Feldman, who was three years her senior at Marshall High School, they did not meet until they bumped into each other in a lunch line at Cook County Hospital, where Judy was working a summer job as a medical secretary for her father, Dr. Frederick Steigmann, and Victor was an intern. They were married on Feb. 1, 1961.
Judy taught second grade at Chicago’s Waters Elementary School until a move to Boston, where Victor began his residency in ophthalmology. The Army called, and Victor was assigned to the Pentagon. They moved to Fairfax, Va., where Judy taught fifth grade and their first child, Ruth, was born.
Back to Chicago, where Victor completed his residency and their son, Bob, was born.
1967 brought the Feldmans' last move, one that for many years would bring joy to Judy and her family and make a difference for the better in our community. They settled in Champaign, where Victor accepted a position at Christie Clinic, and they were welcomed by Judy’s youngest brother and his wife, Robert and Sherry Steigmann. Judy’s nuclear family was soon completed with the birth of Liz.
Later lured to Champaign were Judy’s older brother and his wife, Richard (Dick) and Karen Steigmann, and Judy’s parents upon her father’s retirement. Judy was an anchor for the entire family.
Very soon after her arrival in Champaign, Judy turned her focus, energy, organizational skills, grace and good sense to community service, beginning with Newcomers, through which she volunteered teaching blind students. There followed more volunteering with Junior Women’s Club and Junior League, serving as president in 1978. Being on the boards of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and the Champaign chapter of the American Cancer Society gave her more feedback on the needs which these organizations addressed and she could see met. Judy delivered Meals on Wheels every Friday for 20 years.
Judy’s friends were an important part of her life. Women she met volunteering, playing tennis and playing duplicate bridge were drawn by her interest in them and her kindness. For 30 years, her five walking buddies met at 6:30 a.m., seeing each other through thick and thin. The families she vacationed with in Florida every year were not strangers the other 50 weeks.
Judy and Victor were patrons of Krannert Center, supporting the C-U Symphony, Sinfonia da Camera and visiting artists and orchestras. They never missed a Petals and Paintings presentation at Krannert Art Museum. Bleeding Orange and Blue, they cheered on Illini basketball and football teams.
All the characteristics that made Judy an effective volunteer and a good friend were even more apparent in her roles as aunt, daughter, wife and mother. Every member of her family could turn to her for guidance and receive unconditional loving support.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Frederick Steigmann and Anna Ruth Dibblee Steigmann; husband, Victor Feldman; and brother, Richard Steigmann.
She is survived by her brother, Justice Robert Steigmann; daughter, Ruth (Jack) Lyons of Chicago; son, Bob (Kaci) Feldman of Las Vegas; daughter, Liz (Randy) Else of Broomfield, Colo.; and five grandchildren, Morgan, Carl and Jonathan Lyons and Olivia and J.T. Else.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.