WHITE HEATH — Judy L. Ferdinandsen, 77, of White Heath passed away at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Judy was born Dec. 16, 1943, in Urbana, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Smith) Mitsdarffer. She married James Lepine Ferdinandsen on July 23, 1988, in Champaign.
Judy is survived by her husband, James Ferdinandsen of White Heath; four children, Jeania L. Hardin (John Woodard) of Manchester, Tenn., Shannon D. (Bobby) Whiles of Paxton, Michael T. Ferris of White Heath and Brigitte A. Ferdinandsen of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren, Holly Andersen, Kelsey Whiles, Hailey Whiles, Cody Hardin and Chance Hardin; four great-grandchildren, Aleah Hardin, Chase Hardin, Avery Hardin and Sloan Andersen; and a sister, Sue Bryant of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Mitsdarffer.
Judy was a dispatcher for the Champaign Police Department.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.