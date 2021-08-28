WHITE HEATH — Judy L. Ferdinandsen, 77, of White Heath passed away at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 25, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Judy was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Urbana, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Smith) Mitsdarffer. She married James Lepine Ferdinandsen on July 23, 1988, in Champaign.
Judy is survived by her husband, James Ferdinandsen of White Heath; children, Jeania L. Hardin of Manchester, Tenn., Shannon D. Whiles of Paxton, Michael T. Ferris of White Heath and Brigitte A. Ferdinandsen of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Holly, Kelsey, Hailey, Cody and Chance; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Bryant of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Mitsdarffer.
Judy was a dispatcher for the Champaign Police Department.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.