BONDVILLE — Julia "Judy" Gumbel, 94, of Bondville died Monday (May 23, 2022) in Gibson City.
There will be a visitation at St. Boniface Catholic Church, rural Seymour, on Thursday, May 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Joseph Hogan officiating. Burial will immediately follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Judy was born on April 27, 1928, the youngest of 10 children born to Benjamin and Rosa (Savoy) Ochs. She married James Gumbel on Aug. 22, 1950, and together they raised five children. James preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2007.
Survivors include one daughter, Joan Jordan of Mahomet; four sons, James (Connie) of Indiana, Jan Michael of Savoy, Joseph (Teresa) of Champaign and Jeffrey (Rhonda) of Champaign; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Judy was a longtime parishioner at St. Boniface, where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society for many years. In addition to being a homemaker, Judy worked at the Illini Union Bookstore and was proud to serve as an election judge for Scott Township for many years. She enjoyed playing euchre at the KCs in Rantoul and dancing with her husband every Saturday night.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the St. Boniface Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.