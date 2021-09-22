URBANA — Judy Ann Hester, 81, of Urbana passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Judy was born Feb. 19, 1940, in Mt. Vernon, the only child of Glen Neal and Edna Mae Rainey. She married Jerry D. Hester, her high school sweetheart, on Sept. 27, 1959, in Mt. Vernon.
Judy graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School in 1958 and worked for Illinois Power Company until her marriage to Jerry, who was stationed at Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, Colo., at the time. They made their first home in Colorado, later moving to California before finally settling in St. Joseph to raise their family. In 1972, Jerry and Judy purchased Twin City Refrigeration, where Judy worked as a secretary. In 1975, they formed TC & G Refrigeration, where she continued to work until 1980, when she retired to devote her time to her family. In 2000, Jerry formed the family business Polar Refrigeration, Heating & Cooling, and Judy re-entered the work force to help in the office off and on before truly retiring in 2010.
Judy loved to garden and spent countless hours in her yard creating a beautiful landscape. She was also an excellent cook and devoted her life to cooking and baking as a way to show her love to her family and friends. Her family looked forward to their birthday treats. Every year at Christmas, she would spend weeks preparing “goodie trays” for her doctors, dentists, bankers, customers of the family business, friends and family. During a neighbor’s health crisis, she happily prepared weekly meals for the family. It truly was her calling in life.
Upon the passing of her beloved husband, Jerry, as a way to honor the family business he created, she became a collector of polar bears to keep his memory alive. She found pleasure in finding unique polar bear gifts for the family. To her family, polar bears will now represent the memory of Judy as well.
Judy is survived by her three children, Sherry (Robert) Stauffer of Savoy, Steven (Brenda) Hester of Urbana and Scott (Joni) Hester of Homer; five grandchildren, Jesse Hester, Lesli Bose, Jordan Hester, Cheyenne Hollis and Kyle Stauffer; and two great-grandchildren, Maddox Bose and Camden Hollis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. A private memorial will be held for family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.