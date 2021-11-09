DANVILLE — Judy A. Likens, 82, of Armstrong passed away Friday (Nov. 5, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare, Danville.
She was born June 18, 1939, in Indiana, the daughter of Earl and Lacy Likens.
She is survived by her sons, James Wiseman, Marvin Likens (Carrie), Michael Likens (Lenel), Malvin Likens (Pamela) and Desi Likens (Tammie); daughter, Michele Likens DeVoss (George); and many grand and great-grandchildren and several other family members.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.