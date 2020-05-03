ARCOLA — Judith Ann Smith, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and proud citizen of Arcola, passed away Friday (May 1, 2020).
Judy was born Sept. 27, 1954, to Paul and Geraldine Reis of Champaign. She graduated from
Champaign High School and Lake Land Junior College.
She is survived by her husband, Mark of Arcola; daughter, Elizabeth Hibner (Brian) of Westmont; son, Andrew Smith (Shay) of Mattoon; grandchildren, Hannah and Henry Hibner; and “Great Grandma,” Marilyn Smith of Arcola. She is also survived by siblings, Bill Reis (Carol) of Monticello, Marilyn Phelps (Ron) of Pharr, Texas, Roger Reis (Liz) of Tolono and Rick Reis of Pesotum.
Judy married Mark on April 29, 1978, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon. After several relocations throughout the Midwest, Judy and her family settled in Arcola in 1999. Judy was intensely involved in her community. She was a longtime member and past president of Arcola Sunshine Rotary, an enthusiastic participant in the Arcola Beautification Committee, and a key contributor to the Walldogs murals project, the annual Arcola car show, Arcola’s Rotary Park and many other community projects during her 20 years in Arcola.
While also raising her family, Judy had several jobs throughout the years. She most enjoyed her more
than 19 years in client service as the "smiling face" at Boyer and Sappenfield Investment Advisors of Arcola.
Judy was best known for her inexhaustible and highly infectious good nature, optimism and kindness. She was highly devoted to her grandchildren.
Private services will be held and burial will be in Arcola Cemetery. Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A rip-roaring public celebration of Judy’s life will be held when America returns to normal.
Memorials may be made to Arcola Sunrise Rotary c/o Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.