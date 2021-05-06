CHAMPAIGN — Judy Kay Splittstoesser, 60, passed away Tuesday (May 4, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1961, in Champaign. Judy married Tony Splittstoesser on Jan. 23, 1998, in Champaign.
Judy is survived by her husband; children, Monica Lane, Sean (Brittany) Splittstoesser and Travis Splittstoesser; and granddaughter, Cora.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dorothy (Maxinne) Bruhn; two brothers; and one sister.
Judy was the driving force that held her family together. She was a skilled gambler and always spoke her mind.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Lutz Braunig will officiate.
