MAHOMET — Judith Ann Swiger, 73, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Judith Ann Wychelewski was born Aug. 5, 1947, in Dolton. Her parents, Joseph and Linda Wychelewski, preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were a great-nephew, Dalton James Bruning; sister-in-law, Jan Bruning; and ex-husband, Michael Swiger.
She attended local parochial and public schools in Dolton and graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., earning her bachelor of education in 1969. She earned her master's of theater history from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1986.
Judy taught speech, drama and English at Mahomet-Seymour High School for 32 years. She directed many plays and ran the Drama Club. She organized many Theater Festivals. She touched many students' lives, and several students remained her friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Maxwell of Tuscon, Ariz., and Ann Marie Sutter (Bill); niece Sabrina of Shingletown, Calif.; son, Matthew Swiger (Kendra) of Tolono; grandchildren, Kyla Reasor and Kiersten Reasor, who knew her as "Nana Judy"; nephew, Jamie Bruning (Caitie); great-niece, Hadley Rae, who knew her as "Grandma Juju," of Mansfield; niece Jenny (Eddie) Fox; great-niece Jessica; great-nephew, Joshua of Red Bank, S.C.; and many, many friends!
She spent her retirement years traveling the United States and several countries, including Africa and Australia, with her "travel buddies."
Memorials in Judy's memory may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.