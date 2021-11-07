MAHOMET — Julie Beyler didn’t really like the middle name given to her by her parents, band director William and devoted letter writer Jeanne (Earschens) Fuller. However, she very much loved and adored her caring and committed husband, Allen Edward Beyler. Allen often says “I was lucky to have such a wonderful woman marry me; she brought light to my life.”
Julie and Allen lived happily in the same home, where she passed away on Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021) in Mahomet at the age of 82.
Many friends and family were able to express words of love and gratitude to Julie as we saw time slipping away. Julie and her brother, Richard (Patricia) Fuller, were born and raised in Savanna. After graduating from the University of Dubuque and working on a Native American reservation for a time, she began her many different adventures as a musician; choir director; church administrator; teacher; loyal mother to Eric (Michelle) L’Hommedieu, Kevin (Mary Louisa) L’Hommedieu and Erin (Jeff) L’Hommedieu Neavor; and devoted stepmother to Lisa (Victor) Atallah, Rebecca Jesyln Beyler, Christopher Allen Beyler and Peter (Dawn) Beyler.
Gathering family together was a specialty of Julie’s, and we are forever grateful for her persistence, love and ability to bring us together. Those closest to Julie knew she was a creative writer and an outstanding thinker. Her soothing speaking voice could often be heard on local commercials, and churchgoers would be sure to mark their calendars each time she served as liturgist.
On the all-too-rare occasion, Julie would share her soprano solo voice, time would stop, and everyone listening could hear not just the beauty of her voice, but the strong emotion that is all too often overlooked by other vocalists. While accolades like receiving the Golden Apple award for excellence in teaching and being named Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are notable highlights, her true masterpiece was founding and leading the Chorale for 37 years.
The Chorale was a non-auditioned, nonprofit singing group composed of 70 or more singers who not only brought a community together but also helped foster and grow the importance of the arts by offering scholarships to future talented musicians. Julie’s imagination and direction is attributed to leading hundreds of singers to stages in Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Portugal, and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall in New York. She was truly a “passionate warrior for excellent vocal music.”
Her legacy lives on through her devoted children and husband, Allen; those she directed in the Chorale; her very loyal and loving friends; one brother; two nieces and one nephew; seven great-grandchildren; and especially in her 17 grandchildren, whom she had great pride in and love for.
Please dress in your favorite shade of blue, Julie’s favorite color, and join us as we celebrate a full life well lived at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and last until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, where Julie served as a board member for over 10 years.
