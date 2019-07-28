PHILO — Julia A. Brady (Julie), a wife, mother, children’s librarian and storyteller, passed Thursday (July 25, 2019).
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul; son, Eric of Mahomet; and daughter, Heather of St. Paul, Minn.
She is now reading stories to the children of the world.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, at JT Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery in Mahomet from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Barrel Room.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.