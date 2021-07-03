CHAMPAIGN — Julia M. Johnson, 106, of Champaign died at 2:25 p.m. Thursday (July 1, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Pastor Hank Sanford will officiate. Entombment will be in Mount Hope Mausoleum, Champaign. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Julia was born Sept. 23, 1914, in Sidney, the daughter of Malcolm and Mary Mitchell Neer. She married Ethard Johnson in 1933. He preceded her in death in 1981.
Survivors include one son, Lester (Cindy) Johnson of Champaign; and one grandson, Alan (Brenda) Johnson of Mattoon.
She was preceded in death by two brothers.
Julia owned and operated Johnson’s Grocery Store in Urbana for many years. She traveled the world extensively and had been on every continent. Her adventures took her to Africa to ride a hot-air balloon and to the Grand Canyon, where she white water rafted while in her 80s. She loved music, and one of her favorite activities was attending jazz festivals.
