CHAMPAIGN — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Julia M. Siler of Champaign, on Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019).
Julia (Judy) Siler loved to sing. She was a charter member of the Champaign-Urbana Sweet Adelines. Mom and our dad, Lorny Siler, made barbershop music and fishing the two greatest pleasures in their lives. Of course, there was the four of us, Judy Ann, Lorna Dee, Perry Daniel and Penny Elaine. We were always at the top of their list.
Julia Siler was a beautiful person inside and out. She was queen of her high school class in Heyworth. She graduated from Illinois Commercial College and worked most of her life. When dad went to war, she worked as a riveter for ships being built for the war. She retired from the University of Illinois.
Mom and dad moved to Florida, where they lived until dad's death. Barbershop music in Florida was as important as it always was. Mom joined a Sweet Adelines chorus, and dad joined a barbershop quartet.
Julia moved back to Illinois to be with her children, but by then, the two mavericks of the family had moved to Michigan.
Mom leaves a large hole in the hearts of her entire family. She will never be forgotten.
At mom's request, she will be cremated. There will be no service at this time. Her life was celebrated recently on her 100th birthday, October 2019.
Please donate to dementia research and support barbershop music. Online condolences may be left for the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.