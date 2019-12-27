MARYVILLE — Julia Lynne Matecki, 58, of Maryville, formerly of Gibson City and Champaign, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday (Dec. 23, 2019).
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 6325 W. Main St., Maryville, with Pastor Rob Roy officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5 ot 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, and for one hour before the service at the church.
Julia was born April 24, 1961, in Gibson City, a daughter of Charles and Berenice (Landis) Crowley. She married Edward Matecki on Oct. 23, 1993, in Gibson City. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Katie and Megan, at home; brothers, Walter (Linda) Crowley and Charles (Jan) Crowley, both of Bloomington; and sisters, Harriet (Michael) Stuehm of Billings, Mont., and Ellen (Darin) Weise of Fithian.
Julie worked as a dental assistant with Dr. Michael Cocagne in Champaign.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.