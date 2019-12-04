WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Julia Ingersoll Wall died peacefully at home on Nov. 20, 2019.
Julie, age 83, was born on April 29, 1936, in Washington, Mo., to Floyd (Papa) and Marian (Mimi) Ingersoll. The family moved several times during Julie’s childhood, including to Minneapolis, before settling in Champaign.
Julie graduated from Champaign High School before matriculating at the University of Illinois. She graduated in three years with a major in political science. At Illinois, she joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, where she served as rush chairman, and was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, Shi-Ai, Phi Beta Kappa, and Phi Kappa Phi. She received the University Scholarship Key and was the recipient of the Chi Omega Social Science Award. She also appeared in several musicals such as "Oklahoma" and "South Pacific," sparking a lifelong love of singing and music.
She married Thomas Robert Wall III on Sept. 7, 1957, in St. Joseph, Mo., where she raised five children. In the late 1970s, the family moved to Bermuda, where she and Tom lived for 17 years. In the late 1990s, she and Tom moved to Williamsburg, Va.
Julie was predeceased by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tom (Nancy) of New York; Josh (Duby McDowell) of Cambridge, Mass.; Chris of Providence, R.I.; Jon (Ashley) of Greensboro, N.C.; and Cinda Ball (Curt) of New Hope, Pa.; her ex-husband, Tom, of Sarasota, Fla.; 11 grandchildren (T.R., Kelsey, Natalie, Catherine, Charlie, Caroline, Aubrey, Avery, Sophie, Amalie, and Lily); her two sisters, Genie Vuagniaux (Earl) of Edwardsville, and Carroll Cranch of Chesterfield, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Bede’s Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Va.
Honorary donations may be made to St. Bede’s Catholic Church, Williamsburg, Va., or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences are welcome at nelsenwilliamsburg.com.