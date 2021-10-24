CHAMPAIGN — Julia Renene Warden, 76, died Monday (Oct. 18, 2021) at home.
Julia Renene Troutman was born and raised in Carbondale by her parents, Reid and Eulene Troutman, along with her sister, Ka, and brother, Charlie.
She graduated from Southern Illinois University and went on to become a teacher briefly before marrying Jack Warden in 1973. They had two daughters, Renene (Chuck) Fredericks and Sarah Peoples.
By far the highlight of her life was being Grandma “Ju Ju” to her five beautiful grandchildren, Cody and Kerry Fredericks and Jaina, Jasie and Jamison Peoples; and great-grandson, Keaton Fredericks.
Judy was a very talented artist and painter. She did arts-and-craft shows for many years with her business, Yesteryears by Judy, later renamed Ju Ju’s Treasures for her grandchildren. She developed quite a following of customers, a lot of which became lifelong friends. One of her favorite craft shows was Cris Cringle Crafts that she helped to create and was a part of for over 30 years.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.