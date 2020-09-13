Julian Stipp Sep 13, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SIDNEY — Julian Stipp, 77, of Sidney died at 5:25 p.m. Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at Springfield Memorial Medical Center, Springfield. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers