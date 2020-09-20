SIDNEY — On Sept. 11, 2020, this honorable and humble human left this earth to be with the Lord. Julian Stipp was born on July 13, 1943, to Darrell and Olive Stipp. The birth and death of this man, however, are not quite as relevant as is the days and nights that he lived to the fullest between these two dates.
In 1959, Julian met the love of his life, Kathryn “Kay” Hopkins, scooped her up on his motorcycle and courted her until their marriage in 1962. Julian and Kay had three children, Julie Stipp Mitchell of Tolono, Darren Stipp (Jenny) of Sidney, and Susan Stipp Neverman (Brian) of Tolono; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is survived by all.
His professional career was filled with achievements in his 40 years of farming with his brother Forrest and Stipp Seed Sales business. He enjoyed motorcycles, travel, camping, good music and family time. Each day he lived his life full of kindness and integrity. His charismatic charm left a positive effect with all in his path no matter what type of day he was having.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Sidney Christian Church, with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 with Rev. Phil Lake and Rev. Mike Picklesimer officiating. There will also be a masonic service at 11:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the church. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Following a formal funeral service, the family will be hosting an informal celebration of life from 6 to 9 p.m., which will include live music and bonfire. This outdoor event will be hosted at the Neverman Floor Artisans building located at 102 Woodworth Dr. in Tolono. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and beverage of choice.
Memorial contributions can be made to Sidney Fire Department.
Condolences may be given at freesefh.com.