SARASOTA, Fla. — Julie A. Corley Foley, 65, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at home.
Julie was born July 24, 1957, in Champaign. Julie was a cheerleader at Central High School and graduated from Sothern Illinois University. She was a successful CPA and worked in commercial property management.
Julie is survived by her parents, Joseph (Danna) Corley of Champaign and JoAnn (Jim) Pettinger of Dunedin, Fla.; daughter, Anna (Stephen) Abernathy of Port Hueneme, Calif.; brothers, Jeff Corley and Jay (Jenny) Corley of Champaign; and grandchildren, Serena, Kyden and Ember.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jill Boland.
Services are private.