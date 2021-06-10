PAXTON — Julie Anne Elliott, 66, of Paxton passed away at 10:55 p.m. Saturday (June 5, 2021) at home.
A graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston, at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Julie was born April 16, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Evelyn Stephens Behncke.
She is survived by two sons, Chad (Sarah) Elliott of Rantoul and Joshua (Ashley) Elliott of Richland, Wash.; two grandchildren, Oliver and Isabel; one sister, Nancy Hennings of Princeton; and one brother, Jerry Behncke of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Julie graduated from Danville High School in 1973. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Paxton.
Julie was happily married to her high school sweetheart, Edward Elliott, for 46 years. They married in Danville at Central Christian Church. She was a loving mother of two sons and her many pets throughout her lifetime, leaving behind three cherished chihuahuas. Julie was a great cook and was especially known for her oyster dressing at Thanksgiving, along with many other family "secret" recipes. She loved to sew and learned how to quilt and crochet, making many special gifts for her family and friends. Julie also loved growing violets, spending time outdoors, camping and bird watching. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to lend a helping hand. She followed the Lord and her heart and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.