OGDEN — Juliet Elizabeth Karlau, 95, passed away at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana, on Saturday (July 3, 2021). She will forever be in our hearts.
She was born in Alpena, Mich., one of 13 children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Louie of 67 years. They lived all their married life in Ogden after World War II, as she was an American war bride. Julie was always volunteering in the small-town community and spent many hours involved in the Women's Auxiliary, helping every year with the Ogden Carnival and other community functions.
She is survived by her three married daughters, Patricia Allen (Dick), Paula Hill (Mike) and Carol Maddock (Steve). She will be sadley missed by her seven grandchildren, Shawn and Brian Allen, Travis, Troy and Tim Ray, as well as Renee Osterbur and Michael Maddock; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She will long be remembered due to a treasure trove of family memories, including her lovely birthday cakes she would make for her grandchildren. Who can forget the large green alligator cake she made using candy corn for teeth! Julie always had a smile on her face, a kind word for all and love in her heart. We were blessed to have her in our lives.
Private family services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.