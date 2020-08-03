RANTOUL — Julie Lynette Nelson, 66, of Rantoul, left this world to go to heaven on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
She was born April 15, 1954, in Champaign, a daughter of Clarence and Laura (Beasley) Nelson. She married Stephen England on April 7, 1990, in Urbana. He survives.
Also surviving is a brother, Clarence Nelson Jr. of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.
Julie worked at Burnham City Hospital for 18 years as a certified nurse’s aide. She and her husband owned and operated U & I, E & E, and A and L cab companies in Champaign, and Books Aren’t All in Rantoul.
Private services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.