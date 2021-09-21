CHAMPAIGN — Julie Eldridge Taylor of Champaign passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021). She was 67 years old. She fought a two-year battle with ALS with grace and dignity and never lost her positive attitude.
There will be a celebration of her life at the Elks Lodge in Savoy on Sept. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. for anyone who wishes to reminisce and share stories with us.
She is survived by her husband, Randall Taylor of Champaign; sister, Phyllis Lovett of Savoy; brother, Gerald Brandon (Nancy) of Las Vegas; and daughter, Mackenzie Eldridge Onorato (Raymond) of Salem, Iowa.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1954, in Champaign, to Kenneth and Phyllis Brandon. She graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1973 and received her CNA license from Urbana Adult Education in 1982. She loved caring for the elderly and was a caregiver at The Windsor of Savoy for many years, where she built many wonderful relationships. She loved traveling, had a magnificent gift for decorating and especially loved the holidays and spending time with her family. She married Michael Eldridge in 1974 and had a son and daughter, then married Randall Taylor in 2004 and gained a wonderful bonus family that brought her much joy. She also had many wonderful nieces and nephews with whom she created many wonderful memories. She will be greatly missed by all those she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Phil Lovett; son, Chad Eldridge; and bonus daughter, Michelle Vargas.
Our family would also like to send a special thanks to nurse Krista and social worker Danielle of OSF Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.