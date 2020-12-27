BEMENT — June A. Gadbury, 68, of Bement passed away at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding by the suggestions set forth. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Bement Township Cemetery. Pat Tieman will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.
June was born June 22, 1952, in Decatur, a daughter of Jesse and Dorothy Walker Whitely. She married Barney M. Gadbury and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Jana) Gadbury of Tolono and Steven (Angela) Gadbury of Mahomet; four grandchildren, Jacob (Michelle) Gadbury, Zachary Gadbury, Jared Gadbury and Tyler Gadbury; her significant other, Don Kochell of Bement; and four siblings, Darrel Whitely of Monticello, Gary (Theresa) Whitely of Rantoul, Linda White of Monticello and Carolyn Whitely of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Jesse and Donnie Whitely.
June loved to go camping and fishing. She loved her two dogs, Bentley and Casey. Her greatest love, however, was spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and all their activities.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement have the honor to serve the family of June A. Gadbury.