DANVILLE — June Cunningham, 90, died Thursday (Sept. 30, 2021).Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.