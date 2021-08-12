SULLIVAN — June Donaldson, 49, of Sullivan passed away at 7:44 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 8, 2021) at home.
Celebration of life services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Karen Goss officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
June was born July 29, 1972, in Blythville, Ark., the daughter of John Conrad and Vena Maye Fortune Donaldson. She had been an account specialist for VanHorn, Inc., in Sullivan.
Surviving are her children, Aeriana Donaldson of Sullivan, Ashley (Timothy) Henderson of Sullivan, Joshua Ernst of Charleston and Layne Hess of Sullivan; brothers, Gordon Wilson of Rantoul and Brian Donaldson of Sullivan; sister, Deborah Hess of Sullivan; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.