POTOMAC — June Duncan, 94, formerly of Potomac passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Westminster Assisted Living facility in West Lafayette, Ind.
June was born Sept. 21, 1927, in Potomac, the daughter of David and Gladys Shumate Spain. She grew up on the farm North of Potomac and graduated from Potomac High School in 1945. June married Marvin Duncan on Jan. 12, 1946, at St. James United Methodist Church in Danville. He preceded her in death on June 16, 1982.
Surviving are their two sons, Phil (Sondra) Duncan and Kim (Sara) Duncan of Potomac; two daughters, Paula Woolwine of West Lafayette, Ind., and Carol (Curt) Overpeck of Jacksonville, Fla.; her brother, Ted Spain of Potomac; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.
Her sister, Lavonne Crawford, and her brother, Harold Spain, preceded her in death.
June enjoyed life as a farm wife in Potomac, helping Marvin work in the fields in the early years of their married life. She was blessed with a large family who loved her and enjoyed her many gifts of cooking, sewing, gardening, crafts, hospitality and Christian influence.
June was an active member of the Middlefork United Methodist Church during the many years she lived in the Potomac area. She was also involved in the Junior Women's Club.
A private celebration of June’s life is planned. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac to assist them in celebrating June's life.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Middlefork United Methodist Church, American Heart Association or an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.