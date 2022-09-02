CHAMPAIGN — Ethel June Gronik, 98, known her entire life as June, passed away peacefully at 6 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2022) at Meadowbrook Health Center.
June prided herself in being a homemaker, wife and mother. As a young adult, she loved to sing and once sang the Star-Spangled Banner for a Green Bay Packers football game. Her home was often filled with the sound of musical comedies playing on her stereo. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making her own clothing. She was a life member of Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America. June loved talking, cooking, reading and taking walks, in that order. In her later life, she became very focused on politics and spent hours watching the news and hoping she lived long enough to see the most recent former United States president go to jail.
June was born on June 20, 1924, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Milton and Ida Gorodetsky, immigrants from Ukraine-Russia.
She was predeceased by her older brother, Fred (Rita).
Her family moved to Green Bay, Wis., when she was 16 years old. In 1947, she married Jerome “Jerry” Wachtel, and they had one son.
Jerry passed away in 1984, and June moved to Champaign the following year.
June is survived by her son, Ira (Lynn); grandchildren, Shira (Dan) and Jonathan (Jackie); and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Leo and Aaron.
In 1987, she married Herb Gronik of Milwaukee. Herb passed away in 2013.
June is also survived by her daughters, through Herb, Nancy (Jim) and Judy; grandchildren, Becca (Mark), Ben (Miranda), Daniel (Julie) and Debbie; and great-grandchildren, Tuolu, Inyo, Sarah, Ellis, Alden, William and Leo.
A small graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413 169th St., Hammond, Ind., where June will be buried next to Jerry. The service will be officiated by Rabbi Gidon Isaacs of Temple Beth El in Munster, Ind., where June was a member from 1960 until 1985. She was a member of Sinai Temple in Champaign.
Contributions in June’s memory can be made to Sinai Temple, Champaign, or the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.