MONTICELLO — June Kelley, 100, of Monticello passed away at 10:09 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020) at home.
June was born May 17, 1920, in Abingdon, the daughter of Charles E. and Pearl (Devore) Norton. She married J. B. Kelley on Feb. 14, 1940, in DeLand. He passed away Nov. 17, 1996.
June is survived by her children, Carol Hamilton of Beverly Hills, Fla., Judy Myers Harper (Bill) of Longview, David Kelley (Bonnie) of Venice, Fla., Linda Sims (John) of Monticello and Dixie Bickle (John) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 15 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, three brothers and a son-in-law, Frank Hamilton.
June was a retired cook. She worked at Country Farm Dairy, Monticello Bowl and Tatman Village. She was a member of Lodge Church of God and the Piatt County Trail Blazers.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lodge Church of God or Tatman Village. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.