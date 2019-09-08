GIBSON CITY — June Allene Leonard, 88, of Gibson City passed away at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at The Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Gibson City, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
Her celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at The American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City, with Pastor Jim Davis officiating.
June was born Janu. 23, 1931, in Gibson City, a daughter of Louis F. Leora V. Berkler Thompson. She married Evan R. Leonard on March 25, 1960, in Corinth, Miss. They were married for 55 years. He died July 9, 2015.
Surviving June are her children, Sherri (Gary) Davis of Sibley, Ken Leonard of Fisher and Jana (Karissa) Leonard of Gibson City; granddaughter, Rendi O'Neal of Elliott; great-grandchildren, Justin (Nicole) O'Neal of Mahomet and Kayla O'Neal of Fisher; four great-great- grandchildren, Jessi O'Neal, Rebekah O'Neal and Emily and Landen Vaughn; a niece, Tai Shaffer; and two nephews, Wayne Brokate and Bill Brokate.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Brokate.
June is a 1949 graduate of Drummer Township High School. June worked at the First National Bank in Gibson City, Allied Gas Company, Tucker's Gibson Material, Gibson Motel and the Elliott Post Office. She was a very active member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church. She loved being with her family and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
June was involved with the horses and farm life, she enjoyed going to the horse shows and being in the IPHA with her husband, and she also raised and bred terrier dogs in the area for many years. She enjoyed old-time movies and the original horror movies from long ago and enjoyed reading a good Western book.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Heritage Manor Nursing Home staff for the care they gave June during her stay and to us the family during our time of need. Also, a thank you to Carle Hospice and the wonderful nurse Wendy for the care given during the time at the end, all of you have hearts of gold.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to The American Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online memories and condolences may be made at www.rosenbaumfh.com.