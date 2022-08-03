FISHER — June L. Little, 100, formerly of Fisher and Rantoul, passed away May 20, 2022, at Farmer City Rehab, Farmer City.
She was born in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 10, 1922, to Ervin and Caroline Augustine. She married Jack C. Spitz on Dec. 31, 1941. He died in July 1977. She then married Ray P. Little in August 1980. He died in September 1986.
She was preceded in death by two sisters; one brother; a daughter, Barbara Olmstead; a granddaughter, Staci LeBaugh; and a son-in-law, Sid Tetley.
June was active in the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul for over 70 years. She was a secretary for Fisher Grade School. She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, quilting and playing pinochle and dominoes.
She is survived by her son, Jack E. (Brenda) Spitz of Fisher; daughters, Carol Tetley of Lincoln, Calif., and Patricia (Jim) Wittkamp of Marion, Iowa; and one stepson, Michael (Nancy) Little of White Heath. She was grandmother to six grandchildren and one stepgranddaughter. She was also a great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren,
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.