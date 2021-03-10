DEWEY — Norma June Takacs, 92, of Dewey passed away at 7:33 p.m. Friday (March 5, 2021) at Tabor Hills, Naperville.
June was born on Feb. 7, 1929, in Tovey, to John and Velma (nee Blankenship) Perardi. June was the second of five children, Loretta (Jim) Stewart of Carlinville, Shirley Perardi of Taylorville, Betty (Bill) Gasper of Taylorville and John Jr. (Bud) Perardi. June was married to Alex G. Takacs (deceased 1987).
June was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Takacs, of Lisle.
June was employed at Fisher National Bank as a bookkeeper for over 20 years.
Interment at Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.