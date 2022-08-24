CHAMPAIGN — June (Mosey) Zarbuck, 94, of Champaign left this world on Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022).
She was born April 21, 1928, in Ottawa, Ill., to Thomas Earl and Irene (Cody) Mosey. The third of three sisters, June rode a horse named Queenie on the family farm outside of Ottawa — a cherished memory. She graduated from Serena High School and began her quest to make it to the big city, taking clerical jobs in Ottawa, Bloomington and then at Tilden Hall in Champaign.
She was set up for a blind date by her roommate. Dr. Gwain Zarbuck, however, didn’t arrive to pick her up until 11 p.m. because of three flat tires. Undeterred by the flat tires, their courtship flourished, and they married in 1954. They raised five children, enjoyed their 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and shared their love for one another during 66 years of marriage until Gwain’s death in 2020.
June’s true calling was that of matriarch who put family first. She expertly managed a welcoming household that provided love and dependability to all who entered, even to pets brought home by her youngest daughter. Her kitchen was always plentiful of food and snacks, and her bedrooms were tidy, their walls amply covered with pictures of family members. Grandchildren, laughing back and forth, relished playing cards and boardgames with Grandma June at the kitchen table. June, an information gatherer par excellence, kept out-of-town family members up to date by sending newspaper clippings and was always ready for conversation on the phone — unless she was watching the St. Louis Cardinals or Illini basketball on TV.
June was an enthusiastic advocate for her husband’s and oldest son’s chiropractic work and experienced amazing health for most of her 94 years. She loved watching old movies, especially those including Robert Mitchum, as the actor resembled her husband. Her tasty lasagna and zesty party mix were unsurpassed. June loved going out to eat as she always crossed paths with someone she knew while dining out. Her favorite color was purple, which often accented her outfits worn to church, bridge games and restaurants.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gwain; sister Jane and brother-in-law, JohnTrent; and sister Marianne Mosey.
She is survived by her sons, Gwain (Cindy), Morgan (Ann) and Drew (Amy); daughters, Denise (Tim) and Kim (Ken); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
She believed Jesus Christ was savior and that she would once again dance with her husband. “Junebug” will be greatly missed; no one was ever happy when she left the room.
A private graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Dick McGuire, will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements will be handled by Morgan Memorial Home.
Memorials may be directed to Cardinals Care online or to 700 Clark St., St. Louis, MO 63102. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.