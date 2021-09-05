TOLONO — Justin A. Priestley, 32, of Tolono died at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, with the visitation one hour prior to the service. In accordance with family wishes, Justin will be cremated, and his cremated remains will be joined with the ocean in a private ceremony.
Survivors include his father, Alan (Carol) Priestley of Mahomet; mother, Laurie (Rick Deblois) Priestley of Riverside, R.I.; daughter, Devin Rene'; brother, Josh Priestley; and girlfriend, Shaunna Winsor.
Justin graduated from East Providence High School in Rhode Island and moved to Illinois in 2011. He went to HVAC school in Springfield and was currently employed at ABC Heating & Cooling in Champaign. Justin enjoyed riding dirt bikes and sports, especially baseball and football. But he had a special place in his heart for his 6-year-old daughter, Devin.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.