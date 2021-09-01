SIDNEY — Justin Bradley Alvis, 52, of Sidney, formerly of Urbana, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
Born Oct. 26, 1968, at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign, Justin was the son of John Calvin Alvis and Carol Sue (Clifton) Williams. He was united in marriage to Sara Lee DeBlasio on Oct. 10, 2010 — 10/10/10.
Justin is best remembered by many for his huge heart, generosity, helping others and making us laugh. He had many friends and loved reminiscing with them.
His greatest joy came from taking road trips with his family, getting them to the ocean as much as possible; he will be missed by them most of all.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Lee DeBlasio-Alvis; two daughters, Alana (Kiel) King and Alexa Greenwood (Carl Cunningham); four beautiful grandchildren who melted his heart, Grayson, Luahna, McKynlee and Lira; two sisters, Janet Alvis and Crystal Williams; three nieces, Kirsten Warmbier, Jillian Alvis-Shelato and Kelsea Bishop; and his mother.
He was preceded in death by his father (1986) and a favorite aunt, JoAnn Alvis Gust (2015).
Services, arranged by Williams Memorial Services, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, at The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. A public viewing will start at 9 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 10. Those paying their respects will be required to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the Innocence Project or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).