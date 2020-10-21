DANVILLE — Justin Frederick House, 66, passed away Friday (Oct. 18, 2020) at homea at Arcadia Care Center, Danville.
Justin was born July 17, 1954, to Bart and Elizabeth (Games) House, in Tuscola.
He lived in Newman, growing up and graduating from Newman High School, where he excelled in all the major sports, particularly football, basketball and track. Throughout his years in sports, he enjoyed golf and tennis, also.
Justin had many successful fishing outings. Those highlighted were ones in Canada with his father, Bart; brother, Bartlett; and friends. Justin briefly attended Parkland College and the University of Illinois.
He is survived by his sister, Harriet (John) Reutter, and brother, Bartlett House. In addition, his family included two nieces, four nephews and a very loyal cousin, Nathan House. Along with his cousins were many loving and devoted friends and caretakers throughout his life when he needed them.
Justin was preceded in death by his parents, Bart and Elizabeth House.
A private graveside service will be held Oct. 24.