CHRISMAN — Kermit William “Doc” Frailey, DVM, 85, of Chrisman passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Paris Community Hospital.
He was born at home April 3, 1936, in Stewardson, the son of Kermit Halden and Bertha Louise (Carnes) Frailey. He was a member of Ramsey Christian Church from the age of 9.
Kermit was preceded in death by his loving parents and precious granddaughter, Aubrie Anna Broxham.
Kerm’s family meant the world to him, and everyone looked forward to his famous homemade pizza and smoked turkeys at the holidays. In 1977, Kerm married the love of his life, Charlotte Sue (Craig), and promised his love to her “Until the twelfth of never.”
Kermit is survived by Charlotte, his sweetheart and wife of 44 years. Also left to cherish his memory are four children, Karen (John Wallace) Frailey of Simpson, Doug (Stacey) Frailey of Westfield, Ind., Susan (Phil) Frailey Broxham of Elgin and David (Tami) Frailey of Marshall; and three stepchildren, LaRinda (Steve) Alexander, Craig (Missy) Kindred and LuCinda “Cindy” (Dillon) Brazelton, all of Chrisman.
He leaves 16 grandchildren grateful to have known their grandpa: Rachel (Nick) Hale of Lynchburg, Va., Ben Frailey of Westfield, Mason Broxham of Pittsburgh, Eli Broxham of Nashville, Tenn., Shannon (Lacey) Frailey of Chrisman, Travis Frailey of Chrisman, Halley Frailey and Jeremy Frailey of Marshall, Ryan (Cherina) Alexander of Chrisman, Tyler (Josh) Alexander of Danville, Kyle (Layney) Alexander of Chrisman, Justin (Amanda) Kindred of Chrisman, Jordan (Megan) Kindred of Mark, Jocelyn (Ryan) Grunkemeyer of Johnstown, Colo., Alexis Kime of Chrisman and Colton Brazelton of Chrisman; 14 beloved great-grandchildren; and his dear sister, Eleanor Cole of Champaign.
In addition, Doc will be dearly missed by office manager Jaime Witherspoon and office Assistant Karla Morgan.
K.W. Frailey’s Veterinary Clinic in Chrisman has been in continuous operation for 61 years, since 1960. In 2016, Doc Frailey said, “When I die, I’ll quit working.” He saw his last clients on July 22, 2021. He credited his father with helping foster a young boy’s love of dogs into the idea of becoming a veterinarian.
Kermit grew up in Ramsey and graduated from Ramsey High School in 1954, where he met his first wife, Beverly (Moore) Frailey. After studying in the pre-vet program at Eastern Illinois University for two years, Kermit then attended the University of Illinois Veterinary School from 1956-1960. Upon graduation, he purchased the veterinary practice of Dr. R.W. Abell and moved his young and growing family to Chrisman, where he lived for the rest of his life. Doc’s practice involved caring for large and small animals.
In the 1990s, Kerm was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and he said his own health experience melded into how he practiced veterinary medicine: “I do alternative therapies on myself, and that has changed the ways I approach animals.”
Clients brought their animals from far and wide to benefit from his special touch. Doc never tired of learning new ways to heal and was relentless in his quest for alternative solutions to health problems. As he put it, “I’m still learning. It keeps me excited.”
Kerm was a sportsman who enjoyed hunting upland birds and deer, as well as fishing. Every spring, he looked forward to mushroom hunting in the woods.
Doc was well known as a pitcher in regional fast-pitch softball leagues in both Illinois and Indiana. He set a record in 1971 as the first person in Illinois Class B softball to pitch a perfect game. Doc was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan.
Kerm’s UI alumni Class of 1960 remained close over the decades and loved spending time together. Doc worked the Paris Livestock Sale Barn and Georgetown Fair for many years. He served on the Chrisman school board in the 1960s and was a member of the Chrisman Lions Club. Kerm also served on the Longview Bank & Trust Board of Directors.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Woodland Cemetery, Chrisman. All friends and family are welcome, and lawn chairs are encouraged for the outdoor memorial. Troy Warner of Chrisman Christian Church will officiate.
Please write a note of your memories of Doc and bring to the memorial or mail to Krabel Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1007, Oakland, IL 61943, 217-269-2392.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chrisman Christian Church, 217 N. Illinois St., Chrisman, IL 61924, or GiGi's Playhouse: Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, GiGi’s Bradley-Kankakee, 2150 S. U.S. 45/52, Suite A, Kankakee, IL 60901.