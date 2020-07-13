LOCKPORT — Kaitlyn “Katie” S. Clifton, age 28, together with her unborn son, Brooks Dean Clifton, peacefully in their sleep, became angels in heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Kaitlyn and Brooks leave behind a loving husband and father, Logan Clifton; parents and grandparents, Charles Walls and Lynnette (Andy Hrvatin) Walls; mother-in-law and grandma, Mary (Roger) Stryker; father-in-law and grandpa, Murray (Molly) Clifton; sister and aunt, Alyssa (Robert) Mota; nieces and cousins, Madison and Ryleigh Mota; grandparents and great-grandparents, Wayne and Beverly Landrey and Ray and Catherine Walls; sister-in-law and aunt, Hunter Clifton; brother-in-law and uncle, Kaleb (Lindsey) Clifton; stepsister and brother, Alicia Hrvatin and Andrew Hrvatin; best friend, Jackie Blue; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her faithful furry friend, "Rhett Boone Clifton."
Katie was a Lincoln-Way Central graduate. She then attended Eastern Illinois University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology. She was a devoted sorority sister of Kappa Delta. She then studied at National Louis University, receiving her master’s in education.
Katie taught for District 122 in New Lenox, most often at Haines Grade School. She absolutely loved her second-graders, and they loved her right back. Kaitlyn was an amazing, smart, funny and loyal person. She was always positive and had the most beautiful smile.
Katie loved her family with all her heart. We will never understand why God took you both so early from this life; the hole that is left in our hearts will never close and your light will always shine bright and remain with us forever.
Visitation for Katie will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service and a time of sharing memories about Katie will be on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. An additional one hour of visitation will be the same day from 9:30 until 10:30. Per Katie’s wishes, cremation will follow her services.
Arrangements were entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321. To sign Katie’s online register book, please visit www.forsythegouldfh.com.