NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kaleb Benjamin Luebchow, 27, of Nashville, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville.
He was born Nov. 25, 1994, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, the son of Kevin Luebchow of St. Joseph and Paige McQuigg of Urbana.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Austin Luebchow of St. Joseph; his maternal grandparents, Bruce and Nancy McQuigg of rural Rankin; aunts and uncles, Stacy (Ryan) Cook of Heyworth, Esther (John) Getchell of Arcadia, Ind., Kent (Amy) Luebchow of Buckley, Kaye (David) Schmidt of Thawville and Kathy Donnelly of Piper City; great-aunt Carol McQuigg (Art) Heck of West Lafayette, Ind.; great-uncle Frank (Nancy) Brown of Hoopeston; great-aunt Judy (John) Goldenstein of Danforth; great-uncle Dennis (Janice) Kregel of Cissna Park; a special friend, Xarah Xavier of Nashville; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Joanne Luebchow.
Kaleb was living out his lifelong passion of playing drums and making music with friends and had recently returned from a tour in France with Admiral Phunk Brass Band, where he had an incredible time. Back in Nashville, Kaleb was looking forward to going on the road again soon with his good friends and bandmates in War Of Ages. In addition to playing with these two bands, he regularly played with many other musicians in Nashville and the surrounding area, as well as in Illinois. Once shy and introverted, Kaleb grew into a man with a beautiful magnetic spirit who knew no stranger. He was an incredibly talented musician who was extremely humble and encouraging to others. Kaleb is deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Copper Creek Church, 2202 W. Curtis Road, Champaign. A memorial service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the church with Pastor Scott Keeble and Pastor Leah Wenger officiating. No burial will be held at this time.
Memorials in Kaleb’s name may be sent to Copper Creek Church, 2202 W. Curtis Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Kaleb’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.